Warren Central bounces back to beat North Pike at Mid-Mississippi Classic Published 7:18 pm Friday, February 23, 2024

Warren Central hit a little better, and maybe felt a little bit better, after Friday’s game at the Mid-Mississippi Baseball Classic.

Cole Autrey belted a three-run home run and three pitchers combined on a four-hitter as the Vikings defeated North Pike 7-1 in the annual early-season event.

Autrey’s home run in the fourth inning put the Vikings ahead 3-1 and they steadily added to the lead from there.

An RBI single by Cade Fairley, an error and an RBI groundout by Conner Watkins made it 6-1 in the fifth inning. Hayes Loper delivered an RBI single in the sixth to bring in the final run.

The Vikings finished with nine hits and posted their second-highest run and hit totals of the season. They only had five hits in a 7-2 loss to Sumrall on Thursday.

Loper and Trace Hood both had two hits, including a double each. Maddox Lynch doubled and scored two runs.

Pitchers Brooks Willoughby, Zach Ashley and Ryan Steed combined to hold North Pike to four hits and one run. They walked eight batters among them, but also had seven strikeouts.

Ashley pitched the middle three innings and was credited with the win.

Warren Central (2-3) will finish its three-game run at the Mid-Mississippi Classic on Saturday, when it plays Starkville at 1 p.m. at Ridgeland High School.