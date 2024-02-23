Who’s Hot: Wes Warnock

Published 3:55 am Friday, February 23, 2024

By Staff Reports

Delta State baseball player Wes Warnock, a St. Aloysius alum, went 2-for-4 with two doubles, one RBI and three runs scored in a 10-7 win over Henderson State on Wednesday.

For the season, Warnock is batting .370 with eight RBIs, four doubles and 11 runs scored while starting all 11 games in center field for the Statesmen (6-5).

Delta State will play at Union (Tenn.) in its first Gulf South Conference series of the season beginning Friday at 6 p.m.

