City honors late police officer with resolution; celebration of life service is Saturday

The City of Vicksburg during Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Board of Mayor and Alderman unanimously approved a resolution honoring late Vicksburg Police Department (VPD) officer Carl “Boo-Man” Houston.

Houston passed away unexpectedly Monday, Feb. 12. He was a retired officer with VPD, where he attained the rank of lieutenant. Following his retirement from VPD, Houston was employed by the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), where he remained until 2012.

Houston had recently come out of retirement and rejoined VPD as a court bailiff.

During Tuesday’s meeting, a resolution honoring Houston’s life and officially donating his VPD uniform for the purposes of burial was approved.

Vicksburg Mayor Geroge Flaggs Jr. said Houston was a dedicated employee and a friend to the City of Vicksburg and its people.

“He was a great officer and he’s going to be sorely missed,” Flaggs said. “Carl had been with us before and he did a great job. He went to the state department of transportation and came back working part-time for us. What we need to do now is just continue to honor him and just pray for him and his family.”

A celebration of life for Houston will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at C.J. Williams Mortuary Center, located at 1625 Monroe

Street in Vicksburg.

Visitation was held Friday from 1 until 6 p.m., with family present from 5 until 6 p.m.

Following his death, and with permission from immediate family members, C.J. Williams Mortuary Center began a fundraising effort to help cover Houston’s final expenses.

“We have started this fund to give Officer Houston the proper burial that he deserves especially for putting his life on the

line to serve and protect our community for many years,” C.J. Williams Mortuary Center Office Manager Dontae Jefferson posted online. “Thank each and every one of you for your generosity during this difficult time.”

Donations toward Houston’s final expenses can be made by visiting https://www.gofundme.com/f/officer-carl-booman-houston-final-expenses?