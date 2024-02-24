Old Post Files: Feb. 24, 1024-2014 Published 2:53 pm Saturday, February 24, 2024

100 Years Ago: 1924

Dr. S.W. Johnston was chosen president of the Vicksburg Baseball Association. • Gladys Lustberg arrived from New York. • Julia Bloom, of Denver, was here visiting relatives.

90 Years Ago: 1934

Frank Garvey was ill at the Vicksburg Infirmary. • L.A. French was ill. • Faver Faulk, with the Vicksburg District Corps of Engineers, was transferred to Rock Island, Ill.

80 Years Ago: 1944

Charles Harvey, a former resident, was killed in a railroad accident in Wyoming. • Charles E. Downing Jr. was enrolled as an aviation cadet at Maxwell Field, Ala. • Mrs. Worthington Ensminger left for Lexington, Ky.

70 Years Ago: 1954

Jeanette Ratcliff presented her senior piano recital at Grove Street School Auditorium. • Mrs. Marguerite McLaurin was visiting friends in New Orleans. • Mrs Martha Elmore died. • Dr. B.R. Clark, veteran Lorman physician, died.

60 Years Ago: 1964

Mary Heflin died. • Memorial Services were held for Dr. Walter E. Johnston. • Mr. and Mrs. Jim Beard announced the birth of their daughter, Myra.

50 Years Ago: 1974

Tommy W. Aubrey was named head football coach and athletic director at St. Aloysius High School. • David Herbert Baker was awarded the degree Juris Doctor from Ole Miss. • Kenneth ”Wink” Williamson received the Scout of the Year Award for Troop 105.

40 Years Ago: 1984

Mr. and Mrs. Charles Bufkin Jr. of Vicksburg announced the birth of a daughter, Charlsie Ann. • Myrtis Burnett Bellan died. • Sandy Grammer, FFA vice president, represented the Vicksburg Warren County Vo-Tech Future Farmers of America Chapter in a speaking contest.

30 Years Ago: 1994

Mrs. Virginia Fenimore Watt Rudd died. • Tasita Daymirius Smith-Parker celebrated her second birthday.

20 Years Ago: 2004

The Make-a-Wish Foundation had a volunteer luncheon at the Vicksburg Mall. • Area 10 Special Olympics held a volleyball game at Warren Central High School.

10 Years Ago: 2014

WCHS performed Shrek. • Ground was broken for RRMC’s new annex. • Memorial services were held for Vicksburg native and beloved newspaper writer, Orley Hood.