Scholarship offers open to seniors in memory of Vicksburg native Published 8:11 pm Saturday, February 24, 2024

The NAACP Vicksburg Branch, in partnership with the family of Vicksburg native Bettye Smith Brown, has announced it will award two scholarships to local students planning to attend a four-year college or university.

The scholarship fund was established by Fayedra Brown-Dear and Adrienne Mosley in loving memory of their mother, Bettye Smith Brown, who was a champion of higher education and a dedicated member of the NAACP Vicksburg Branch.

NAACP officials said two scholarships, each worth a minimum of $10,000, will be awarded to two high school seniors planning to attend an accredited school after graduation. Recipients must be residents of Warren County, have a strong academic record, attend a Vicksburg Warren School District school, and financially qualify for a Pell Grant.

NAACP officials said the scholarship opportunity is a chance to both honor Brown and give back to local students.

“(Brown) transitioned to paradise in August 2020, leaving an indelible legacy of excellence,” officials said in a release. “Ms. Brown was cherished and beloved. Everyone she encountered felt lifted by her presence, wisdom, and her beautiful smile! She was an avid reader, crossword puzzle expert, and wise counselor. Perhaps her most prized role was as a wonderful mother. She selflessly groomed her daughters in the Christian faith with a respect for education, independence, kindness, and service. Despite her limited financial resources, she supported her daughters to attend the colleges of their choice and to excel. In that spirit, we proudly present this scholarship.”

Students interested in applying for the scholarship may send emails to vicksburgbranch@yahoo.com using the subject BSB Application Request for more information and to request the scholarship application. Completed applications may then be emailed to vicksburgbranch@yahoo.com using the subject BSB Memorial Scholarship Application – First and Last Name by the March 27, 2024, deadline. Semifinalists will be notified before the inter- view phase of the application process. Finalists will be notified of their award by May 5.