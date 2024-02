Who’s Hot: Kaleb Doss Published 3:55 am Saturday, February 24, 2024

Vicksburg High baseball player Kaleb Doss went 2-for-4 with a double and five RBIs, and allowed one run in five innings pitched in an 11-1 win vs. Tallulah Academy on Thursday.

Vicksburg will next play Tuesday at 7 p.m., at Yazoo City.

