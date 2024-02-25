Calvary Baptist Church to hold second annual Regional Institute Published 9:04 am Sunday, February 25, 2024

For the second year, Vicksburg’s Calvary Baptist Church is expecting a crowd for its Regional Institute event.

This year’s institute will be held Thursday and Friday, March 14 and 15 at the church’s location at 4995 Indiana Avenue and aims to help those in the ministry better understand and carry out their roles.

Charlene Mosley at Calvary Baptist said the congregation — led by her husband Dr. Joe Mosley — is looking forward to a turnout as big, or bigger than, last year’s inaugural event.

“Last year we had a great attendance,” she said. “We had over 100 participants for the classes portion.”

Mosley said this year’s event includes classes from 6 until 7 p.m. and a general lecture beginning at 7.

“Everyone comes into the sanctuary and we have a guest speaker who preaches during that hour,” Mosley said of the 7 p.m. session. “That portion is free and open to the public.”

Mosley said the classes offered at the event require a $45 registration fee ahead of time or a $55 fee the day of the event.

“My husband, Pastor Mosley, is the regional director for V&B Ministries,” she explained. “This is a ministry that started over 25 years ago and he goes around to different cities across the country. They are going to Toledo, Ohio, Bakersfield, Calif., and last year they went to Atlanta. Then they have the nationals in Dallas, where it originated.”

Mosley said V&B Ministries founders Dr. Billy L. Bell and Vice President Dr. V.K. Jones routinely travel with Dr. Mosley and will be a part of the March event at Calvary Baptist.

“The classes my husband selected were the ‘Milk Carton’ (with Dr. Cedric Chambers), and that’s for men in the ministry; ‘Church Engagement,’ which is open to anyone in the congregation, just getting them involved with Bible study and just engaged in church in general. Then there is the ‘No Service, No Sermon,’ which is for associate ministers, just preparing them for service.”

Mosley said ministry leaders will also take part in a class focusing on how church officials respond to culture shifts.

Mosley said those interested in purchasing tickets for this year’s event may register at the church website at calvaryvicksburg.com or may reach out to Mosley herself by phone at 601-831-4892.