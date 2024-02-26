Baseball Roundup: Pugh powers PCA to victory over SIA; St. Al’s slump continues Published 10:57 pm Monday, February 26, 2024

Porter’s Chapel Academy did not waste any time getting on with the business of winning a baseball game Monday.

The Eagles scored 11 runs in the top of the first inning, and Gavin Pugh allowed only one unearned run in three innings pitched as PCA routed Sharkey-Issaquena Academy 15-1.

Pugh finished with eight strikeouts in the three-inning, run-rule shortened victory. He also hit a two-run double during the early rally.

Email newsletter signup

Eight PCA players reached base in the first inning before Taylor Labarre hit an RBI single for the team’s first hit. The Eagles took advantage of four walks, three hit batters and two errors to put it away early. Labarre’s single made it 6-0, and Pugh’s double brought in the last two runs.

Labarre and John Wyatt Massey each had one hit and scored three runs. PCA only had four hits in the game.

PCA (6-2) and Sharkey-Issaquena will run it back Tuesday in Vicksburg in the second half of a quick home-and-home series. First pitch at PCA’s Pierce Field is at 6 p.m.

Manchester Academy 11, St. Aloysius 1

Brody Roberts went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and also had five strikeouts in three innings pitched, to lead Manchester Academy (6-1) past St. Aloysius (2-3) on Monday.

Garner Burton drove in two runs for Manchester and Cole Estes went 2-for-2 with one RBI and one run scored. The Mavericks scored seven runs in the third inning to blow the game open and finished it via the run rule in five innings.

Carson Smith hit an RBI single in the first inning to bring in St. Al’s only run. Smith, Keller Bradley and Walt Andrews each had a hit for the Flashes.

St. Al lost its third game in a row after winning its first two of the season. It will try to get back in the win column Tuesday night when it goes on the road to Flora to play Tri-County Academy at 6 p.m.