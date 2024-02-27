Catina Rabartha Ragsdale

Published 4:16 pm Tuesday, February 27, 2024

By Staff Reports

Catina Rabartha Ragsdale, a Vicksburg resident, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 21, in St. Dominic’s Hospital following a brief illness. She was 46.

Funeral services for Catina R. Ragsdale are to be held Saturday, March 2, in the chapel of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home at noon.

Interment will follow at the Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, March 1, in the funeral home from 5 to 6 p.m.

She is survived by her father, Charles Tubwell of Vicksburg, and her mother, Barbara Williams of Vicksburg; two brothers, Charles Ragsdale and Marcus London, both of Vicksburg; two sisters, Robin McCoy and Ivy Smother, both of Vicksburg; four grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

