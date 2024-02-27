Finalists announced for Howell, Gillom Trophies Published 2:40 pm Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Six of Mississippi’s best college basketball players have made the cut as finalists for the state’s top individual award.

Mississippi State’s Josh Hubbard, Ole Miss’ Matthew Murrell and Southern Miss’ Austin Crowley were announced as the three finalists for the 2024 Howell Trophy that is given to Mississippi’s top men’s player.

The Gillom Trophy goes to the best women’s player, and Mississippi State’s Jessika Carter, Ole Miss’ Marquesha Davis and Southern Miss’ Domonique Davis are its finalists.

Hubbard has quickly emerged as one of the top freshmen in the Southeastern Conference. The guard is averaging 15.3 points per game and leads the SEC in 3-pointers made, with 76.

Murrell, a senior guard, is fifth in the SEC in scoring at 17.1 points per game. The three-year starter is also averaging 2.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds, and is third in the SEC in 3-pointers made with 67.

Crowley, another senior guard, is averaging a career-best 16.2 points per game and is second in the Sun Belt Conference with 17.7 points per game in league action. The West Point native has scored at least 10 points in 25 of Southern Miss’ 29 games.

Murrell and Crowley were also finalists for the Howell Trophy in 2023. They lost out to Mississippi State forward Tolu Smith.

On the women’s side, Carter is currently averaging a double-double with 15.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 31.9 minutes per game. The graduate student center has 13 double-doubles this season and 41 in her career.

Marquesha Davis is in her second season as a starting guard for Ole Miss. She is averaging a team-high 13.9 points per game, along with 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals.

Domonique Davis is a Gillom Trophy finalist for the second time in three seasons at Southern Miss. She leads the Lady Eagles with 19.7 points per game and ranks among the top 10 in school history in points scored.

Carter and Domonique Davis were also finalists last year, but the Gillom Trophy was won by Ole Miss’ Angel Baker.

The six finalists and their coaches will be recognized, and the winners announced, at a lunch banquet on March 11 at the Golden Moon Casino at Pearl River Resort in Philadelphia. Mississippi Sports Hall of Famer Gerald Glass will be the featured speaker.

The luncheon is open to the public, but tickets must be purchased in advance. They are on sale at msfame.com or by calling 601-982-8264.