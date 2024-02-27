Gary A. Eastman

Gary A. Eastman passed away Friday, Feb. 23, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. He was 64.

Gary was born in Vicksburg, May 1, 1959, the son of Mary Louise Jackson. Gary was a graduate of Vicksburg High School Class of 1977. Gary also served in the United States Army.

He obtained his honorable discharge in 1993.

Gary is survived by his mother, Mary Louise Eastman-Jackson of Brandon; five children, Darrell Dewayne Lewis, Mary Louise Eastman of Dallas, Alan Michael Eastman of Mesquite, Texas, Lakayla Veronike Myvette of Las Vegas, and Shonda Rose Bush of Anchorage, Alaska; one brother, Michael Ronald Eastman; and one sister, Mary Lisa (Edgar) Moran Grayer of Brandon; 9 grandchildren; and other family members, including the Moran, Winfield, Green, Lewis, Gibbs, and the Phillips families.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home with the Rev. Johnny Williams officiating.

Burial with military honors will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 1,  at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home from 1 until 6 p.m. with family present from 5  until 6 p.m.

