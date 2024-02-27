Hinds Community College Vicksburg campus names Spring 2024 officers

Published 9:17 am Tuesday, February 27, 2024

By Staff Reports

New HCC Phi Theta Kappa Officers are from left, Macie Barnette, Trevor Robinson, Shayne Thompson, Anne Marie Jeffers and Lauren Harmon, all are residents of Vicksburg (submitted photo).

The Alpha Omega Chi chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa honor society at Hinds Community College Vicksburg Campus has named new officers.

Spring 2024 Officers of Phi Theta Kappa are Macie Barnette, Trevor Robinson, Shayne Thompson, Anne Marie Jeffers, and Lauren Harmon, all residents of Vicksburg.

Phi Theta Kappa is the international honor society for community and junior college students.

An invitation for membership in Phi Theta Kappa is only extended to students who have a 3.5 cumulative grade point average or above on 12 or more transferrable credit hours.

There are more than 1,200 Phi Theta Kappa chapters throughout the United States and abroad.

