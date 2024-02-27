Joyce Yevette Jones Published 2:51 pm Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Funeral services for Joyce Yevette Jones are to be held Saturday, March 2, in the Pleasant Green M. B. Church at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Jefforey Stafford officiating.

Interment will follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Friday, March 1, in the funeral home from 6 to 7 p.m.

Joyce Jones passed away to be with the Lord Sunday, Feb. 25, at her home surrounded by her family. She was 81.

She was a retired school teacher and member of the Pleasant Green M. B. Church. She was a member of the Camille Art Literary Club and the Vicksburg Benevolent Homecoming Club.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Laura Bolton Sr.; her husband, Robert Jones Sr.; brother, Raymond Bolton Jr.; and sister, Vivian Bolton.

She is survived by two sons, Kevin L. Jones of Vicksburg and Robert L. Jones II of Petal; sisters, Gloria Evens of Huntsville, Ala. and Eunice Brayboy of Garland, Texas; Goddaughter, Tawonia Miller Jefferson of Vicksburg; 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and others.