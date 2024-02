Joyce Yvette Jones Published 9:14 am Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Joyce Yvette Jones, a Vicksburg resident, passed away Monday, Feb. 26, at her home following a lengthy illness. She was 81.

She was a retired school teacher and member of the Pleasant Green M. B. Church, the Camille Art Literary Club, and the Vicksburg Benevolent Homecoming Club.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

