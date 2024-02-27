Oliver ‘Bo Dilly’ Williams Published 2:20 pm Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Oliver “Bo Dilly” Williams passed away Thursday, Feb. 22, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at St. Paul Family Center (439 Tiffintown Road) with the Rev. Kemp Burley Jr. officiating.

Burial will follow at St. Paul Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 1, from 1 until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home and Saturday, March 2, at St. Paul Family Life Center from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service.