Southern Miss begins spring football practice Published 2:41 pm Tuesday, February 27, 2024

HATTIESBURG — Perfect spring weather — even though it’s still late winter — helped Southern Miss kick off its fourth spring practice period under head coach Will Hall on Tuesday morning.

The Golden Eagles welcomed 29 newcomers to the practice fields as well as a new offensive and defensive coordinator in Chip Long and Clay Bignell, respectively.

Hall liked the way his team came out to practice for its initial workout as he used the word “urgency” to describe the team’s mood. The Golden Eagles began implementing new schemes on both sides of the ball.

Southern Miss finished with a 3-9 record last season.

“I was proud of how we competed today,” Hall said. “There was a sense of urgency in every room that if you don’t want to come out and compete, there is someone that will beat you out.”

One group that excites Hall is the group of offensive linemen that features 15 players, including 12 returners in the mix for playing time this spring.

“I am excited about where we have a chance to go with our offensive line, with the depth and competition there and just the want-to and grit,” Hall said. “It is stronger and greater than what it’s been.”

The Golden Eagles return to the practice fields Thursday morning for the second of their 15 NCAA-allowed practices during the spring. The team will practice three times a week — Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday — leading up to the spring game on Saturday, April 6 at 9:30 a.m.