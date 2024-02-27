State of the City address scheduled for March Published 2:36 pm Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. will present the 2024 State of the City of Vicksburg address Tuesday, March 5.

The city announced the rescheduled event after it was initially cannceled in early January.

This year’s address will come from the Robert M. Walker Building, located at 1415 Walnut Street. The presentation will begin at 5:30 p.m. and is open to the public. For those who are not able to physically attend, the address will be live-streamed via the City of Vicksburg Facebook page, and will be broadcast live on VTV23.

Email newsletter signup

The State of the City is a prepared public speech typically given once a year in order to inform citizens of major citywide developments, plans, and outlooks for the next 12 months, while also addressing lingering concerns and long term goals.