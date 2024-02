Willie Johnson Jr. Published 3:14 pm Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Willie Johnson Jr. passed away Sunday, Feb. 18, at River Oaks Nursing Home in Baker, La. He was 76.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home with the Rev. Johnny Williams officiating.

Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 1, from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.