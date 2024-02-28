Baseball Roundup: PCA cruises to sixth straight win; Vikings, Flashes stumble Published 9:29 am Wednesday, February 28, 2024

For the second day in a row, Porter’s Chapel Academy’s baseball team padded its winning streak at the expense of Sharkey-Issaquena Academy.

Chase Hearn went 3-for-3 with one RBI and two runs scored, Gavin White was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored, and the Eagles easily dispatched SIA 17-0 on Tuesday.

The Eagles (7-2) increased their winning streak to six games with their two-game home-and-home sweep of the Confederates. They outscored SIA 32-1 in the two games.

PCA scored 14 runs in the second inning on Tuesday and finished it via the mercy rule in three innings.

Taylor Labarre was 2-for-3 with one RBI and three runs scored, while Brayden King scored two runs and drove in two more. Conley Johnston doubled and had two RBIs, and Cameron Potter also had one RBI.

Thomas Azlin and Chad Fuson combined on an abbreviated no-hitter. Azlin walked three batters in two innings, but worked out of any trouble by striking out four. Fuson had two strikeouts while finishing up in the third inning.

PCA will play again Friday at 6 p.m., when it goes on the road to face Tensas Academy.

Jackson Prep 6, Warren Central 1

Tre’ Bryant hit a go-ahead RBI single in the bottom of the fourth inning, and MAIS powerhouse Jackson Prep (10-1) scored in each of the last four innings as it defeated Warren Central (3-4) on Tuesday.

Warren Central took an early lead in the first inning when Ryan Nelson walked and scored on a wild pitch, but it did not score after that and did not have a hit against three Jackson Prep pitchers.

Kevin Roberts, Reid Vineyard and Bryant combined for eight strikeouts and walked four batters in their no-hitter.

Konnor Griffin and Cole Gideon both had two hits, one RBI and one run scored for Prep. Matthew McKinley had two RBIs.

Conner Watkins had five strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings, and only allowed one earned run for Warren Central.

Warren Central will host Hartfield Academy Friday at 7 p.m.

Tri-County 13, St. Aloysius 3

Connor Hillman and Brayden Walsh each hit RBI singles during a seven-run rally in the fourth inning that sent Tri-County Academy (7-3) to a run-rule victory over St. Aloysius (2-4).

St. Al scored three runs in the top of the third inning to cut into an early 4-0 deficit. Clark Hobson hit an RBI double and scored on a single by Damien Reeves, and Sadler Lambiotte also had an RBI single.

Tri-County then took advantage of two errors and three walks, as well as the hits by Hillman and Walsh, to break it open in the bottom of the fourth inning.

St. Al lost its fourth game in a row after winning its first two. It’ll try to snap out of its slump Friday night, when it plays Madison-St. Joe at 7 p.m. at Bazinsky Field.