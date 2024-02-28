Flashes romp past Manchester in preseason scrimmage Published 9:27 am Wednesday, February 28, 2024

St. Aloysius continued its preseason tennis schedule with a romp.

The Flashes won all eight of their points in straight-set matches and cruised to an 8-1 victory against Manchester Academy Tuesday at Halls Ferry Park.

The most competitive win for St. Al came in No. 2 girls doubles, where Sarah Beth Johnston and Laiken Leist defeated Simmons Bradshaw and Reece Vaughn 7-6, 6-4.

James Powell and Walker Lambiotte also needed a tiebreaker to get past Manchester’s Ryan Koster and Joel Humphreys 6-0, 7-5 in No. 1 boys doubles.

Ryan Davidson and Caleb Stewart beat Pace Reeves and Brendan Thrasher 6-0, 6-0 in No. 2 boys doubles.

St. Al lost a total of eight games in sweeping the singles points. Walker Moore defeated Thomas Kalahas 6-1, 6-0 in No. 1 boys singles; Carrie Woods beat Annie Sandifer 6-1, 6-0 in No. 1 girls singles; and Julia Tuminello rolled past River Wells 6-4, 6-2 to win the No. 2 girls point.

The No. 2 boys singles point was a default victory for St. Al.

In mixed doubles, the Flashes’ Christian Harris and Grant Gattles took down Patrick Ables and Morgan Koster 6-3, 6-2.

Tuesday’s match was the second of three preseason scrimmages for St. Al. The Flashes will host Cleveland Central at 4 p.m. Thursday in another scrimmage, then go on the road for back-to-back matches to start the regular season.

St. Al will go to Providence Classical in Bossier City, Louisiana, Friday at 3 p.m. and then stay in Louisiana to play St. Mary’s in Natchitoches Saturday at 9 a.m.

