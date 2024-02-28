Gators score 31 runs in rout of Yazoo City Published 11:12 pm Wednesday, February 28, 2024

During football season, Vicksburg High scored 35 points against Yazoo City. On Wednesday, the baseball team almost matched it.

The Gators scored nine runs in the top of the first inning, then nine more in both the fourth and fifth innings, and finished with 14 hits as they beat Yazoo City 31-12.

Braylon Green went 3-for-5 with a triple, five RBIs and four runs scored for the Gators (2-1). Chris Green and Tyler Carter had two hits and three RBIs apiece, and Kealon Bass doubled and drove in three runs.

In addition to their hits, the Gators worked 13 walks nad seven batters were hit by a pitch.

Mickell Jones had a good night hitting and pitching for Vicksburg. At the plate, he was 2-for-4 with two singles, two walks, two RBIs and two runs scored. On the mound he pitched 3 1/3 innings and struck out two batters.

Vicksburg scored all of its runs in the first inning with two outs. Bass reached on a dropped third strike and scored the first run on a two-out triple by Carter. Two errors and three hit batters were mixed in with several hits, including another triple by Braylon Green.

The Gators scored four more runs in the third inning, then poured it on in the fourth and fifth to finish the mercy rule victory. Bass doubled in two runs in the fourth inning, and Seven West did the same in the fifth.

Vicksburg will be back on the field Friday at 5 p.m., at home against Terry.