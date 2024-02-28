Gators score 31 runs in rout of Yazoo City

Published 11:12 pm Wednesday, February 28, 2024

By Staff Reports

Vicksburg High baseball player Braylon Green went 3-for-5 with a triple, five RBIs and four runs scored in a 31-12 win over Yazoo City on Wednesday.

During football season, Vicksburg High scored 35 points against Yazoo City. On Wednesday, the baseball team almost matched it.

The Gators scored nine runs in the top of the first inning, then nine more in both the fourth and fifth innings, and finished with 14 hits as they beat Yazoo City 31-12.

Braylon Green went 3-for-5 with a triple, five RBIs and four runs scored for the Gators (2-1). Chris Green and Tyler Carter had two hits and three RBIs apiece, and Kealon Bass doubled and drove in three runs.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

In addition to their hits, the Gators worked 13 walks nad seven batters were hit by a pitch.

Mickell Jones had a good night hitting and pitching for Vicksburg. At the plate, he was 2-for-4 with two singles, two walks, two RBIs and two runs scored. On the mound he pitched 3 1/3 innings and struck out two batters.

Vicksburg scored all of its runs in the first inning with two outs. Bass reached on a dropped third strike and scored the first run on a two-out triple by Carter. Two errors and three hit batters were mixed in with several hits, including another triple by Braylon Green.

The Gators scored four more runs in the third inning, then poured it on in the fourth and fifth to finish the mercy rule victory. Bass doubled in two runs in the fourth inning, and Seven West did the same in the fifth.

Vicksburg will be back on the field Friday at 5 p.m., at home against Terry.

More Sports

Vicksburg’s Grace is amazing as The Post’s Athlete of the Week

Hunting Showcase: Colten Misskelley

Baseball Roundup: PCA cruises to sixth straight win; Vikings, Flashes stumble

Flashes romp past Manchester in preseason scrimmage

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is your favorite flavor of Girl Scout cookies?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar