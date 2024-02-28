Old Post Files: Feb. 28, 1924-2014

Published 12:21 pm Wednesday, February 28, 2024

By Staff Reports

Old Post Files Graphics for 2024

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 Years Ago: 1924
Ellis Robinson became a police officer. • Ida Blanks died. • Martha Pitts died. • Anguilla School’s cornerstone was laid by Masons.

90 Years Ago: 1934
Maj. L.E. Oliver and W.L. Lipscomb left for an inspection of dredges at Marshall and Willow Points. • The MGM traveling motion picture studio visited Vicksburg. • Tom Hackle, who was ill, was improving.

80 Years Ago: 1944
Richard E. Templeton died. • Katie W. Bullen was a patient at the Vicksburg Hospital. • Irwin Whatley died.

70 Years Ago: 1954
Mary O’Keefe passed away. • James Thrash passed away. • Services were held for Ralph Coleman.

60 Years Ago: 1964
Elmer Neill Jr. was elected president of the Madison Parish Recreational Society. • Julia Butler died. • Mr. and Mrs. Roy Lanier Jr. announced the birth of daughter, Janis. • Mrs. N.L. Norwood, a Bovina resident, died. • Jin K Jue was promoted to first sergeant in the Army ROTC brigade at LSU.

50 Years Ago: 1974
Mr. and Mrs. Paul V. Burnett announced the birth of their daughter, Stacie D’Von. • Gertrude F. Nelson was New York Life Insurance Company’s leading agent in Mississippi. • Stanley Ray Burnett celebrated his fifth birthday.

40 Years Ago: 1984
Mildred Green Russell of Utica died. • Services were held for Pauline R. “Polly” Morrison. • Rosalynn Michelle Randolph celebrated her first birthday. • These Leap Year Babies celebrated their birthdays: Howard Hennessey, Sara Hollingsworth and Terry Tullos.

30 Years Ago: 1994
Cody Stephen Black celebrated his first birthday. • Asberry “Frog” Kelly died.

20 Years Ago: 2004
A Moroccan rug merchant came to Vicksburg. • Parents camped to be the first at Bowmar registration.

10 Years Ago: 2014
George Carr Buick, Cadillac, GMC celebrated their 25th anniversary. • Miss Mississippi named two new board members, Jennifer Adcock and Johnny Reynolds. • VHS Gators were on the hunt for a state tourney bid in basketball.

