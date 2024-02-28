Second suspect captured for Ethel Street assault, drive-by shooting Published 2:27 pm Wednesday, February 28, 2024

The Vicksburg Police Department (VPD) has made a second arrest in connection with a shooting on Ethel Street in mid-February, as well as a separate drive-by shooting.

VPD officials said Wednesday 20-year-old Tyreese Carter was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault with a weapon and drive-by shooting in connection with the Feb. 15 incident that alleges he and 19-year-old Avante DeAnthony Wilson opened fire in the 1500 block of Ethel Street. Officials also said Carter was connected with a “drive-by shooting” reported in the area of Yerger Street Sunday, Feb. 18,.

No injuries were reported as a result of either incident.

Wilson was arrested Thursday, Feb. 22, and charged with aggravated assault with a weapon and held on a $250,000 bond for the Ethel Street incident.

Carter received a $500,000 bond following his arrest Wednesday for his alleged involvement in both incidents.