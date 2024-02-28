Tiebreakers, result go against Warren Central tennis

Tiebreaker Tuesday did not go Warren Central’s way.

The Jackson Victors won two of the three matches that went to tiebreaker sets, and added a few straight-set wins as well, to beat Warren Central 5-2 in a varsity tennis match at Halls Ferry Park.

Warren Central won the No. 1 girls doubles point in a tiebreaker, as Lilli Feibelman and Ellie Tennison defeated Beverly Horton and Molly Kackley 6-1, 3-6, 10-2.

WC’s other point was in No. 2 boys doubles where Charles Harris and Brady Taylor beat Samuel McDaniel and Joseph McDaniel 6-2, 6-2.

The Victors, however, gutted out two tiebreakers in No. 1 boys doubles and mixed doubles.

Ethan Horton and Jack Cooksey outlasted WC’s Sam Harris and Gray Lampkin in No. 1 boys doubles 7-5, 2-6, 10-7.

The Victors’ Noah Kackley and Phoebe Rooks beat WC’s Duke Esparza and Amelia King 4-6, 6-1, 10-3 in mixed doubles for the match-clinching point.

In other matches, the Victors’ James Rooks beat Luke Bond 6-2, 6-0 in boys singles; Miriam Calcote defeated Sydney Sullivan 6-1, 6-1 in girls singles; and Paula Estrada and Mariah Byati beat WC’s Laura Bailey and Makayla Bufkin 6-0, 6-1 in No. 2 girls doubles.

Tuesday’s match was the second in a very busy week for Warren Central. It will be back at home Thursday at 4 p.m. to play Northwest Rankin, and then on the road Friday at 3 p.m. vs. Brandon. The Vikings will also play three matches next week before finally taking a week off for spring break.

