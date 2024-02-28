Vicksburg’s Grace is amazing as The Post’s Athlete of the Week

Published 2:05 pm Wednesday, February 28, 2024

By Ernest Bowker

Jordan Grace was amazing in leading Vicksburg High’s softball team to its first victory of the season, and powered on through to The Vicksburg Post’s Athlete of the Week award as well.

Grace received 3,206 of the 5,370 votes cast in an online poll of The Post’s readers to claim this week’s award.

Tallulah Academy baseball player J.T. McDaniel finished second with 1,267 votes. Porter’s Chapel Academy baseball player John Wyatt Massey was third, with 601 votes, and Warren Central track athlete Adria Burrell was fourth with 344.

Grace, a pitcher, led the Missy Gators to a 13-5 win over Pearl on Feb. 23 for their first win of the season. She was 4-for-5 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. She also pitched a complete-game victory and had nine strikeouts.

Congratulations to Grace and the other nominees, and thank you to our readers for voting.

The nominees for the Athlete of the Week award are announced each Sunday, and voting is open until midnight Tuesday. Links to the poll will be posted on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X pages, as well as vicksburgpost.com.

