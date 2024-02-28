Who’s Hot: Abby Morgan Published 3:55 am Wednesday, February 28, 2024

University of Memphis softball pitcher Abby Morgan, a Warren Central alum, pitched in three games last weekend and had five strikeouts while allowing only three earned runs in 14 2/3 total innings.

Morgan pitched all eight innings in a 5-4 loss to SIU-Edwardsville on Feb. 24, then three innings in a 5-0 loss to DePaul and 3 2/3 innings in a 2-1 win vs. Tennessee Tech on Feb. 25.

For the season, Morgan has pitched 24 2/3 innings in seven games. The freshman has an 0-1 record, with a 4.26 ERA and 15 strikeouts.

