Funeral services for Charles Jackson, 66, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at Christian Light M.B. Church, Anguilla.

The burial will follow at Cynthia Diana Cemetery, Anguilla. The Rev. Johnny Patrick will be officiating the services.

Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork.

Jackson died Sunday, Feb. 18, in Milwaukee, Wis.