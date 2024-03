Hunting Showcase: Brad and Hendrix Eldridge Published 2:39 pm Thursday, February 29, 2024

Hendrix Eldridge took her first mallards while duck hunting with her father, Brad, during the cold mid-January weather.

•

The Vicksburg Post invites its readers to submit their hunting photos. Please email them to sports@vicksburgpost.com. Include the names of those pictured, the date and location of the hunt, and the size of the animal. Photos with an excess amount of blood and gore will not be published.

