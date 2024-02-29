Paul Edward Chandler Published 9:49 am Thursday, February 29, 2024

Paul Edward Chandler passed away November 26, 2023, at the Methodist Medical Center in Richardson, Texas surrounded by his family.

He was born June 11, 1946, in Vicksburg to Allie Lucile Johnson and James Crymes Chandler.

Paul graduated from H.V. Cooper High School in Vicksburg, where he served as student body president and won numerous awards. He loved to play music, especially the acoustic guitar.

He was in a rock-n-roll band throughout high school called the EmPacs.

Paul was a member of the Greenie’s Group and remained good friends with many of his high school friends, including Carl Seago and Harvill Weller.

While in high school, Paul attended Camp Rising Sun in New York, first as a camper and later as a counselor.

He was one of two boys elected to represent Mississippi at Boys Nation in Washington, D.C. where he met then-President John F. Kennedy months before his assassination.

Also in attendance was future President Bill Clinton, a delegate representing Arkansas. Paul attended Trinity University in San Antonio on a full scholarship, majoring in architecture.

This sparked his interest in the fine arts. He continued his education by attending Mississippi College and Millsaps College in Mississippi.

Soon after, Paul went to the Arkansas Arts Center in Little Rock to concentrate on art and sculpture.

There, Paul met his future wife Lora Galvan and made lifelong friendships, which included Mike Kidder and Ron Nash.

He then transferred to Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, where he graduated with a BFA in art. In New York, Paul devoted full-time to sculpture. He had a one-man show in SoHo.

He created a greater-than-life-size bronze sculpture of “The David” that stands to this day on the grounds of Grace Episcopal Church in Hastings-on-Hudson, N.Y.

Paul married Estelle Lorraine Chandler (Lora) of San Antonio in 1968. Paul and Lora had two children, Beckett Edward Chandler and Alexandria Celeste Chandler.

The family lived in Brooklyn, Manhattan, Hastings-on-Hudson, and Wappingers Falls, N.Y. before moving to Plano, Texas in 1985.

After many years working in manufacturing, jewelry display, and design, Paul continued his passion for art and displays into retirement.

He retired with a love for cooking and the companionship with his furbaby, Molly.

Paul is preceded in death by his parents, aunts, uncles, and his son, Beckett.

He is survived by his wife, Lora; daughter, Alexa; grandson, Tyler David Chandler; granddaughter, Nikkolina Rayne (Chandler) Prueitt and spouse Edward Bernard Prueitt III; great grandson, Reed Anthony Prueitt; brother, Jimmy Chandler and spouse Karen Chandler of Madison, Miss.; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins in Mississippi and Texas.

His passion for art, sculpture, and music continued throughout his life. Memorial services will be held in San Antonio and Meridian, Miss. at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the memory of Paul E. Chandler to www.pratt.edu/giving or send a check to Darlene Lamourt, Office of Institutional Advancement, Pratt Institute, 200 Willoughby Ave., Myrtle Hall, Brooklyn, NY 11205.