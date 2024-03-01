Softball Roundup: Missy Gators can’t keep up with Florence; Lady Vikes pound Pearl Published 9:16 am Friday, March 1, 2024

The Vicksburg Missy Gators scored early and often Thursday. Unfortunately, Florence scored just as early and a little more often.

Helen Grace Roberts homered, Brantley Parrish went 3-for-4 with four RBIs, and Florence scored in every inning except the first as it defeated Vicksburg 20-7.

Zion Harvey was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Harmony Harris had two RBIs for Vicksburg (1-6). Trinity McGloster also singled, had one RBI and scored twice.

McGloster hit an RBI single and scored on Harvey’s double in the second inning as the Missy Gators jumped out to a 6-3 lead. Things fell apart quickly in the fourth inning, however, when Florence struck for eight runs to take the lead for good.

A two-run double by Brooke Bridges tied it, and Roberts followed with a two-run home run to put the Lady Eagles ahead 8-6. Parrish’s RBI double capped the big inning and made it 11-6.

Florence (5-4) added three runs in the fifth inning and six more in the sixth.

Vicksburg will be back on the field Saturday, when it hosts Columbus at noon in its MHSAA Region 2-6A opener. The junior varsity game begins at 11 a.m.

Warren Central 13, Pearl 3

Tyra Bridges went 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, and seven of Warren Central’s nine starters had a hit as it cruised past Pearl on Thursday.

Sarah Cameron Fancher scored three runs for the Lady Vikes (7-2), while Makayla Jackson and Jenn Smith scored two each.

After taking a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first inning, the Lady Vikes blew it open by scoring seven times in the second inning. They batted around, mixing seven hits with several errors to keep a steady stream of runners circling the bases. Bridges had two hits in the inning, a leadoff single that started things off and then an RBI double that made it 8-1.

Warren Central added three unearned runs off of two errors in the fourth inning, and then used two walks and another error in the fifth to finish the game via the mercy rule. Pearl committed seven errors in the game.

Keke McKay pitched a five-inning complete game for Warren Central. She allowed three runs, two earned, on five hits and two walks, and had five strikeouts.