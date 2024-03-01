Warren Central’s Jackson signs to play softball at Mississippi Delta

Published 9:51 am Friday, March 1, 2024

By Ernest Bowker

Makayla Jackson did not start playing softball until she was 12 years old, which is considered a little bit late for an elite player. She showed, though, that it’s never too late to become one.

Jackson is in her fourth season as a starter for Warren Central and there’s plenty of softball still ahead of her. On Thursday the senior outfielder signed to play at Mississippi Delta Community College.

“I’m very excited. I’ve been playing softball since I was in fifth grade and I just really love the sport. I love playing,” Jackson said. “It hasn’t been easy. Most people say I started late because I didn’t start until I was 12, but I just picked up on it really quickly. I just loved it so much.”

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

Jackson first took an interest in the sport because a friend was playing in the Vicksburg Girls Softball Association. She joined a tournament team the next year when she showed an aptitude for the game and soon began to show some elite potential.

“I joined a tournament team my second year of playing softball and they were big on playing in college. So probably my eighth- or ninth-grade year I knew that I wanted to play in college,” she said.

Jackson has a good blend of speed and defensive ability that she believes has helped her reach the next level. She batted .303 in 56 games over her first three varsity seasons, has 15 stolen bases and four outfield assists.

This season, she has reached base safely in all nine of the Lady Vikes’ games so far and gotten a hit in six of them. The leadoff hitter has walked nine times, stolen 11 bases and scored nine runs.

Jackson started played catcher on her VGSA and tournament teams but moved to the outfield when she got to Warren Central.

“I like throwing long distances. Longer than 60 feet. I like throwing people out,” she said with a laugh. “I have speed and a really good arm, and I love running bases and stealing bases.”

Jackson added that while playing college softball was a goal in its own right, she picked Mississippi Delta for reasons other than that. She’ll attend the school on a combination academic and athletic scholarship.

“I really like the coach. But they also have a radiology tech program and I want to major in radiology,” she said.

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured reporters in the paper's 140-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

email author More by Ernest

More Sports

Softball Roundup: Missy Gators can’t keep up with Florence; Lady Vikes pound Pearl

Who’s Hot: Tyler Carter

Hunting Showcase: Brad and Hendrix Eldridge

Gators score 31 runs in rout of Yazoo City

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is your favorite flavor of Girl Scout cookies?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar