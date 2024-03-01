Warren County Land Records February 19 to February 26 Published 9:41 am Friday, March 1, 2024

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Feb. 19 to Feb. 26, 2024.

Warranty Deeds:

*Leigh Anne Adams and Robert Goodson to Charles W, Katzenmeyer and Brandy Katzenmeyer Part of Section 5, Township 15 North, Range 5 East.

*Cannon Property Development LLC to Magnolia Lodging LLC, Part of Lot 9 and Lot 10 John Barefield Subdivision.

*David Brewer Inc. to Ronnae Redmond, Part of Section 23, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Cameron Robert Upton and Chandler Joylene Upton and Chandler Joylene Ellis to Emily Sullivan, Part of Lot 5, Maywood Terrace #1 Subdivision.

*Susan Lum Runnels, Judy Lum Hutson and Peggy Lum Gay to the United States of America, Part of Section 14, Township 17 North, Range 3 East and Part of Section 15, Township 17 North, Range 3 East.

*Susan Lum Runnels, Judy Lum Hutson and Peggy Lum Gay to the United States of America, Part of Section 3, Township 17 North, Range 3 East and Part of Section 9 Township 17 North, Range 3 East.

*Cathy Ann Wright Giachelli aka Kathy Ann Wright Giachelli to The Veterans Home Purchase Board of the State of Mississippi, Part of Section 33, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Danny Ray Springer to Conner Pritchard Hodge and Chelsea McMillian Hodge, Part of Lot 107, Laurel and Cedar Hill Subdivision.

*Eddie B. Hollowell Sr. to Eddie Bruce Hollowell and Michael William Hollowell, Part of Sections 6, 7 and Township 13 North, Range 3 East.

*Tyler Daniel Ingram to Milton A. Moore Jr. and Agarine Denese Moore, Lots 30 and 31, Mill Creek Subdivision.

*James D. Keen Sr. and Lenora V. Keen to James D. Keen Jkeith L. Renr. and Belinda Kay Keen, Part of Section 20, Township 18 North, Range 2 East.

*Keith L. Renfroe and Nancy A. Renfroe to Carl J. King, Part of Section 23, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Douglas D. Walker and Janis L. Walker to Shubo Sun and Lijuan Lin, Part of Lot 2 and Lot 3, Acadia Ridge Part Two Subdivision.

*Nicolas Santana and Shelby L. Pendley to Danny Ray Springer, Part of Section 3, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

Deeds of Trust:

*Jason E. Ables and Chelsea M. Ables to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 1, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Romar Inc. to BankPlus Lot 31 and 40 Noeville Subdivision, Part of Lot 26, James Noe Subdivision, Part of Lot 17 and Lot 26 James Noe Subdivision, and Part of Lot 32, James Noe Subdivision.

*Bovina Hay Producers LLC to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 5C, Township 15 North, Range 5 East and Part of Section 32, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Philip H. Jones Jr. and Teresa L. Jones to Cadence Bank, Part NE/4 of Section 14, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Brody Cook and Emily Paige Cook to the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Part of Section 17, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Ronnae Redmond to Tonya Cowart, Part of Section 23, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Danny Ray Springer to Guild Mortgage Company LLC, Part of Section 3, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Conner Pritchard Hodge and Chelsea McMillian Hodge to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Lot 107, Laurel and Cedar Hill Subdivision.

*Tanasha Patterson to the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 1 and 12 Springfield Subdivision.

*Carolyn D. Pollard to the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Part of Section 28, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Johnny Marion Kisner Sr. to Veteran’s Home Purchase Board of Mississippi, Part of Section 33, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Shubo Sun and Lijuan Lin to Orangepath Financial Inc. Part of Lot 2 and Lot 3, Acadia Ridge Part Two Subdivision.

Email newsletter signup

*Milton A. Moore Jr. and Agarine Denese Moore to Trustmark Bank, Lot 30 and 31, Mill Creek Subdivision.

*Emily Sullivan to Neighbor’s Ban, Part of Lot 5 Maywood Terrance #1 Subdivision.

*Silver Creek Equestrian Club LLC to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 5C Township 15 North, Range 5 East and Part of Section 32, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Mary Jane Wooten to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 5C, Township 15 North, Range 5 East.

Marriage License:

*Colin Doyle Roberts, 37, of Vicksburg to Michelle Kaye Causey, 34, of Vicksburg.

*Robert Andrew Screws, 25, of Vicksburg to Carson Olivia Craft, 24, of Vicksburg.

*Romone Monterey Woodson, 51, of Vicksburg to Trina LaDonna Brown, 49, of Vicksburg.

*McKinley Sutton Skipper, 24, of Vicksburg to Savannah Logan Cupit, 23, of Vicksburg.