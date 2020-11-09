Former Miss Mississippi Asya Branch crowned Miss USA

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Asya Branch, a Booneville native who won the hearts of Mississippians when she claimed the title of Miss Mississippi in 2018, won the hearts of the nation Monday as she claimed the title of Miss USA.

“She was an outstanding Miss Mississippi and the Miss Mississippi Organization congratulates her for this worthwhile accomplishment,” Miss Mississippi Chairman of the Board David Blackledge said.

Branch became the first woman from Mississippi to win the Miss USA Pageant. She had claimed the Miss Mississippi USA title in 2019 but had to wait to compete for the national title as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the pageant from its spring schedule to November.

Miss Idaho USA Kim Layne was first runner-up and Miss Oklahoma USA Mariah Jane Davis was second runner-up.

During the 2018 Miss America Competition, Branch was named the second runner-up for the Quality of Life Scholarship.