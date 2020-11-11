Caffe Paradiso steps out to support United Way’s annual campaign

Your morning coffee purchase can now help the United Way of West Central Mississippi and the mission of its partner agencies to help people throughout the Warren County community.

Wednesday, United Way officials announced a partnership with Caffe Paradiso, which will allow the coffee shop’s customers to help support the United Way’s annual campaign.

Each month, the coffee shop, located at 3401 Halls Ferry Road Suite 9, will offer a specialty drink each month, where part of the proceeds from sales of that drink will go to the United Way of West Central Mississippi.

The November United Way drink is a Tye Dye Frappe, which includes chocolate, German chocolate and salted caramel. The drink is available now through the end of the month.

Michelle Connelly, executive director of the United Way of West Central Mississippi, said she and Caffe Paradiso owner Julie Ford came up with the idea of a drink that would, “not only be tasty but would allow local residents to give back to the Vicksburg community with their purchase.”

“The initial idea was one drink that we would select out of a few options, but the options were all so good,” Connelly said. “We decided to do a different drink each month.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

