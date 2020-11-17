Ethel Ruth Dulaney died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland. She was 69.

Graveside services will be Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Rohelia M.B. Church Cemetery, Utica, under the direction of Dillon-Chisley Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 2 until 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.