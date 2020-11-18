Funeral services for Ronney Edwards will be Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the graveside of Cedar Hill Cemetery with Rev. Johnnie Williams officiating.

Ronney Edwards passed away Nov. 10, 2020, at Merit Health River Region Medical Center following a brief illness. He was 68. He had retired from Marathon LeTourneau and attended Traveler’s Rest M.B. Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John L. and Lee Ethel Burrell Edwards; brothers, Willie C. Edwards, Charles C. Edwards, Elvin Edwards, Alfred Edwards and Dennis Edwards; sisters, Bertha Lee Edwards-Carter, Jessie Edwards Spurlock, Anna C. Edwards, Annie Marie Edwards and Gwendolyn Wingfield.

He is survived by his wife, Essie Edwards of Vicksburg; sons, Terrence Edwards of Dallas and Ronnie George Edwards of Port Gibson; brothers, Reede Edwards of Port Gibson, Keith Edwards of Bolton and John Lee Edwards Jr of St. Paul, Minn.; sisters, Sandra Edwards of Port Gibson, Debray Carmichael of Vicksburg, Keila Neal of Raymond and Alfreda Bradley Gibson of Vicksburg; and five grandchildren.