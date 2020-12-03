Flaggs to announce new COVID-19 restriction amid rising case numbers

On Thursday Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. announced a Monday press conference, where he is expected to share additional COVID-19 restrictions for the city of Vicksburg.

The announcement comes as the number of new COVID-19 cases in Warren County has surged, pushing the county closer to the threshold state leaders have set for virus hot spots.

“As a result of our daily COVID-19 cases consistently climbing to double digits, I plan on imposing an additional restriction that I believe will significantly reduce the spread of this virus in Vicksburg, Mississippi,” Flaggs said in a press release from his office. “I want to continue to urge all Vicksburg residents to wear a mask or face covering and practice social distancing when possible.”

During an interview with The Post Thursday, Flaggs declined to say what the new restriction would be but said Vicksburg likely would be the first in the state to try such a measure.

On Thursday, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 19 new cases in Warren County, bringing the total number of cases reported during the pandemic to 1,849, but it is the numbers over the past two weeks that have provided the most concern.

Over the past two weeks, Warren County has reported 168 new cases and pushed the number of new cases to 344 cases per 100,000 residents. The state has said any county that reports 200 new cases and a ratio of 500 cases per 100,000 residents could be declared a hot spot and placed under additional state-level restrictions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

