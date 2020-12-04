Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg announces Santa Stories fundraiser

When it became clear that COVID-19 would make their fall Pirates and Princesses Tea Party impossible, the Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg came up with a new fundraiser and called on an old friend to help them out — Santa Claus.

The new fundraiser, called “Santa Stories” allows parents to purchase a special package from the North Pole for their children. The package will feature a bedtime story from on video, as well as a personalized, handwritten letter from Santa.

“This has been a tough year for so many of us, but that doesn’t stop the magic of Christmas,” said Candice Reeder, chair of the Santa Stories fundraiser. “We wanted to help spread that, while also raising money for the projects we support.”

There are two packages available for purchase. The first includes one video and one letter, which can be addressed to one or multiple children, for $25, with the option for additional letters at $15 each. The second package includes two videos and one letter for $35, with additional letters for $10 each.

To purchase a package or learn more, visit www.javicksburg.org/santa_stories.html.

Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg is a non-profit organization that has supported the children of Warren County since 1936. Annual service projects include Camp Silvercloud, the Warren County Children’s Shelter, Heart & Sole, Helping Hands, JAV Cares and Safety Town.

