Emergency units responding to wreck on Interstate 20

By Staff Reports

Published 4:45 pm Monday, December 7, 2020

Emergency units are responding to an accident on Interstate 20 westbound near the U.S. 61 South exit.

At this time, there are multiple cars involved and multiple medical units are responding.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area, including finding alternate routes around the Halls Ferry and Interstate 20 area, as traffic is expected to back up on the westbound on-ramp.

Traffic westbound is seriously slowed as units respond.

