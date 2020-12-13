December 14, 2020

Hundreds without power as strong storms roll through

By Tim Reeves

Published 8:10 pm Sunday, December 13, 2020

A line of severe weather that pushed through the Warren County area Sunday evening has forced down a number of trees, bringing with them power lines and knocking out power to hundreds of residents.

As of 8 p.m.,  Entergy was reporting 474 customers without power. That number has increased as more trees and power lines have fallen.

The largest section of customers without power appears to be south of Interstate 20, along the Fisher Ferry Road and Grange Hall Road areas.

In most cases, Entergy is reporting the outages could be restored by 10 p.m. But, that restoration time could be impacted by continued heavy rains and other issues.

 

