December 30, 2020

North Ward Alderman Michael Mayfield

Alderman Mayfield contracts COVID-19 virus

By John Surratt

Published 2:33 pm Wednesday, December 30, 2020

North Ward Alderman Michael Mayfield said Wednesday he has COVID-19.

Mayfield said he and his wife learned they tested positive for the virus Tuesday. They were tested Monday.

Mayfield said he has been suffering “sweats” and chills from the disease, adding he caught the virus through a family gathering.

“I want people to know this is serious and nothing to take lightly,” Mayfield said. “They need to take every precaution they can not to catch this.”

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said Mayfield notified him and South Ward Aldermen Alex Monsour that he has the virus. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen meet Monday. Mayfield, Flaggs said, will have to remain at home for at least 10 days after receiving his diagnosis.

“I’m praying for him and his family as I would for any city employee, and I wish him a speedy recovery,” the mayor said.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author
