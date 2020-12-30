Alderman Mayfield contracts COVID-19 virus

North Ward Alderman Michael Mayfield said Wednesday he has COVID-19.

Mayfield said he and his wife learned they tested positive for the virus Tuesday. They were tested Monday.

Mayfield said he has been suffering “sweats” and chills from the disease, adding he caught the virus through a family gathering.

“I want people to know this is serious and nothing to take lightly,” Mayfield said. “They need to take every precaution they can not to catch this.”

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said Mayfield notified him and South Ward Aldermen Alex Monsour that he has the virus. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen meet Monday. Mayfield, Flaggs said, will have to remain at home for at least 10 days after receiving his diagnosis.

“I’m praying for him and his family as I would for any city employee, and I wish him a speedy recovery,” the mayor said.

