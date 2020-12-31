Cook reaches goal of running at least one mile each day in 2020

The last mile of his yearlong journey might not have been as he expected, but Adam Cook wrapped up 2020 as he began it — by running.

In a post on Facebook Thursday, Cook said he completed his goal of running at least one mile each day in 2020 by running on a treadmill at a Planet Fitness in Fort Worth, Texas, where he and members of his family are preparing to watch Mississippi State compete in the Armed Forces Bowl.

Thursday morning, Fort Worth was experiencing temperatures in the low 30s with rain, which forced Cook indoors. He had done several of his daily miles earlier in the year on a treadmill as well, when weather or illness prevented him from heading outdoors.



“It is complete,” Cook wrote, saying the goal of running at least one mile each day in 2020 “ended exactly 700 miles later without fanfare on a treadmill at Planet Fitness.”

“In between, there were hard miles, easier miles, long runs and short runs, 11:45 p.m. runs, after midnight runs, a mile on an underwater treadmill the day after a 70.3-mile triathlon, even a few sick runs on the treadmill with 101 fever,” he said. “Honestly, I probably would have quit a long time ago if it wasn’t for the multitude of Facebook friends that would ask me when I saw them ‘Have you run your mile today?'”

In an interview with The Post as he closed in on the goal, he said he kept pushing each day to not disappoint himself.

“When I got to a third of the year and then half of the year, I thought I might could actually do this,” he said. “I didn’t want to disappoint myself. It only takes one day off and it’s done with.”

