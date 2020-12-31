December 31, 2020

  • 54°
Adam Cook heads out from the starting line of the recent Reindeer Run 5K in downtown Vicksburg on Dec. 5. (Tim Reeves/The Vicksburg Post)

Cook reaches goal of running at least one mile each day in 2020

By Tim Reeves

Published 8:48 am Thursday, December 31, 2020

The last mile of his yearlong journey might not have been as he expected, but Adam Cook wrapped up 2020 as he began it — by running.

In a post on Facebook Thursday, Cook said he completed his goal of running at least one mile each day in 2020 by running on a treadmill at a Planet Fitness in Fort Worth, Texas, where he and members of his family are preparing to watch Mississippi State compete in the Armed Forces Bowl.

Thursday morning, Fort Worth was experiencing temperatures in the low 30s with rain, which forced Cook indoors. He had done several of his daily miles earlier in the year on a treadmill as well, when weather or illness prevented him from heading outdoors.

“It is complete,” Cook wrote, saying the goal of running at least one mile each day in 2020 “ended exactly 700 miles later without fanfare on a treadmill at Planet Fitness.” 

“In between, there were hard miles, easier miles, long runs and short runs, 11:45 p.m. runs, after midnight runs, a mile on an underwater treadmill the day after a 70.3-mile triathlon, even a few sick runs on the treadmill with 101 fever,” he said. “Honestly, I probably would have quit a long time ago if it wasn’t for the multitude of Facebook friends that would ask me when I saw them ‘Have you run your mile today?'”

In an interview with The Post as he closed in on the goal, he said he kept pushing each day to not disappoint himself.

“When I got to a third of the year and then half of the year, I thought I might could actually do this,” he said. “I didn’t want to disappoint myself. It only takes one day off and it’s done with.”

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

email author More by Tim
Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Which social media outlet to do you use the most?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles