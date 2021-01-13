Investigators declare the cause of fatal fire on New Year’s Eve

Unattended cooking materials have been declared the cause of a fatal house fire on Shadow Wood Drive on New Year’s Eve.

In a report filed by the State Fire Mashal’s Office, investigators set the home’s kitchen as the source of the fire that killed 78-year-old Lucius Jackson Jr. on Dec. 31.

Jackson was found in a bedroom of the home at 7 Shadow Wood Drive, Warren County Fire Coordinator Jerry Briggs said. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Warren County Coroner Ron Regan.

Other residents in the house, a woman and four children were able to get out of the home without injuries.

Firefighters were called about 8:47 a.m. Members of the Fisher Ferry, Culkin and LeTourneau Volunteer Fire departments responded to the blaze.

Briggs said everyone was asleep in the house when one of the children smelled smoke and woke his mother up. She saw fire in the kitchen and living room area and got the rest of the children out. Family members tried to get Jackson out but were unsuccessful, Briggs said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

