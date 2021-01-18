Alcorn State crushes UAPB for second consecutive win
LORMAN (AP) — Alcorn State had a difficult time during its start-and-stop schedule at the start of the season. Now that they’re back on a normal routine, however, the Braves are rolling.
Troymain Crosby had 18 points as Alcorn State routed Arkansas-Pine Bluff 82-48 for its second consecutive victory on Monday.
Monday’s win followed a 71-59 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Saturday. The Braves will take a two-game road trip to Alabama next weekend, to play Alabama State on Saturday and Alabama A&M next Monday.
Oddyst Walker and David Pierce III added 15 points each, and Kurk Lee had 14 points and eight assists for Alcorn (2-6, 2-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference).
The Braves dominated almost all of the statisticaly categories including points off turnovers (18-5), second-chance points (17-0), bench points (35-12), points in the paint (24-20) and were even in fastbreak points (7-7). As a team, Alcorn forced 17 turnovers and committed just eight.
The Braves made 11 of 21 shots from 3-point range and shot 47.5 percent from the field overall.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff trimmed a 34-25 halftime deficit to seven early in the second half, but Alcorn responded and put the game out of reach.
Pierce sank back-to-back 3-pointers to quickly move the lead back to 13, and Crosby converted a three-point-play with seven minutes left in the game to move the lead out to 63-43. Crosby’s three points were part of a 13-0 run that left the Braves with a 28-point lead late in the second half.
Shaun Doss Jr. had 10 points for Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Markedric Bell also scored 10 points with eight rebounds and three blocks.
