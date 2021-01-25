January 25, 2021

  • 72°
Xavier Porter

Crime reports: Gun stolen in Georgia recovered during Vicksburg traffic stop

By Tim Reeves

Published 4:51 pm Monday, January 25, 2021

A Vicksburg man is facing felony weapons charges following a traffic stop late Friday.

Xavier Porter, 24, of Vicksburg, was arrested at the scene of a traffic stop at Highway 61 South near Warrenton Road on Friday at 9:49 p.m.

After officers observed him trying to conceal a handgun, his vehicle was searched. During the search, a Glock Model 37 .45 caliber pistol was found. The pistol had been reported stolen in Georgia.

Porter was arrested on one count of possession of a stolen firearm.

During his initial court appearance Monday, Porter received a $35,000 bond from Judge Angela Carpenter, who also bound his case over to the grand jury.

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

email author More by Tim
Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Do you think state and federal officials have properly handled the distribution and scheduling of the COVID-19 vaccine?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles