Crime reports: Multiple meth arrests made during weekend traffic stops

In two separate traffic stops over the weekend, officers made multiple arrests for possession of methamphetamine, with one of those individuals also now facing felony weapons charges.

During a traffic stop Friday on North Washington Street, officers arrested Tommy Duchesne, 65, of Vicksburg. During the stop, Duchesne was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and had a handgun tucked into the waistband of his trousers.

He was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

During his initial court appearance Monday, Duchesne received a $70,000 bond from Judge Angela Carpenter who also bound his case over to the grand jury.

On Saturday, at 1:31 a.m., officers of the Narcotics/NET Team made a traffic stop on Warrenton Road near Kemp Bottom Road.

The driver, Randy Nicholson, 48, of Benton, admitted to having methamphetamine in the vehicle. He was arrested on one count of possession of methamphetamine.

During his initial court appearance Monday, Nicholson received a $30,000 bond. His case was also bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

