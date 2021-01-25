Teen wanted in connection to recent shooting captured

A Vicksburg teenager wanted in connection to shooting at his ex-girlfriend earlier this month is in custody.

Kentavious Ford, 17, was arrested after a drawn-out foot chase with police officers Monday near First East Street.

Ford is accused of shooting at a 2006 Ford Taurus in which an ex-girlfriend was a passenger, hitting it twice in the rear. None of the three occupants were injured. The shooting took place in the 2100 block of Oak Street on Jan. 14.

At the time of his arrest Monday, Ford was being sought on warrants for shooting into an occupied vehicle and attempted aggravated assault.

Also, at the time of the shooting and his arrest, Ford was out on a $75,000 bond from a September incident where Ford was charged with shooting into a car near the intersection of First East Street and Adams Street.

