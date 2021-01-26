January 26, 2021

  • 68°

VWSD provides weekly update on COVID-19 activity within schools

By Tim Reeves

Published 11:43 am Tuesday, January 26, 2021

In its weekly COVID-19 activity report to the Mississippi State Department of Health, the Vicksburg Warren School District announced six positive cases involving students and eight positive cases involving school personnel.

In the report, the District also reported 31 students were quarantined due to possible exposure, while one teacher/staff was quarantined.

The report is for the period between Jan. 15 through Jan. 22.

 

Below is a breakdown of COVID-19 activity by individual school:

Beechwood Elementary

  • 1 new positive case – teacher/staff
  • 1 new positive case – student
  • 1 quarantined – teacher/staff
  • 16 quarantined – student

 

Bowmar Avenue Elementary

  • 2 new positive cases – teacher/staff
  • 1 new quarantined – student

 

Career and Technical Education Center

  • 1 new positive case – teacher/staff

 

River City Early College

  • 1 new positive case – student

 

Sherman Avenue Elementary

  • 1 new positive case – teacher/staff

 

South Park Elementary School

  • 1 new positive case – student
  • 2 quarantined – students

 

Vicksburg Intermediate School

  • 3 new positive cases – students
  • 12 quarantined – students

 

Warren Central High School

  • 2 new positive cases – teachers/staff

 

Central Office

  • 1 new positive case

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

email author More by Tim
Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Do you think state and federal officials have properly handled the distribution and scheduling of the COVID-19 vaccine?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles