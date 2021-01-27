January 28, 2021

James Earl Winters

Suspect connected to October homicide captured

By Tim Reeves

Published 3:15 pm Wednesday, January 27, 2021

A man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in October has been captured.

According to the Vicksburg Police Department, officers with the Vicksburg Police Department, in cooperation with deputies of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, executed a warrant at an address on Los Colinas Drive shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday. In the home, they found James Earl Winters, 27, of Vicksburg.

Winters has been on the run from law enforcement since Oct. 6, when he allegedly shot and killed Wade Carter Jr., 31, in the parking lot of LD’s Bar and Lounge, 1111 Mulberry Street.

During the Oct. 6 incident, Carter was shot twice in the abdomen during the incident that occurred just after 11 p.m. He died three days later, becoming the eighth homicide victim in Vicksburg in 2020.

A security guard working at LD’s was also shot in the leg. A third person arrived at Merit Health River Region’s emergency room by personal vehicle with a gunshot wound in an undisclosed location.

Winters was quickly identified as a suspect, but was not captured until Wednesday. U.S. Marshals had been searching for him since early November.

Winters has a criminal history dating back to 2011 when he was charged with contempt of court.

It got worse from there, as he was charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and two counts of attempted aggravated assault in 2012.

In 2013, Winters was charged with felony possession of marijuana.

Winters is expected to make his initial appearance in Vicksburg Municipal Court Thursday.

