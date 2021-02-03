Mississippi College recruiting musicians for its marching band

CLINTON — Mississippi College marching band leaders are actively recruiting talented students.

Whether they bring skills on the trumpet, trombone, clarinet, the drums, or other musical instruments, prospective students are in demand on the Clinton campus.

Offering scholarships of up to $2,000 each, MC officials are encouraged by the response at high schools and community colleges.

The goal is to unveil the Christian university’s new marching band at Choctaws home football games in fall 2021 at Robinson-Hale Stadium.

Band conductor Duncan Goff says he’s busy on the recruiting trail at music competitions across the Magnolia State. And he’s meeting with band leaders and potential students at schools as well to get the word out.

“There has not been a limit to the scholarships that are available for the marching band,’’ Goff says.

Potential MC Choctaws are asked to submit a video audition to qualify. Students can audition anytime during the spring semester and early this summer.

The COVID-19 pandemic canceled all Choctaws football games during Fall 2020, which delayed the start of the university’s marching band.

Many of the students who performed with the pep band during the 2019 football season are active members of MC orchestras and the university’s jazz group.

Playing a role with Mississippi College’s musical family has been a wonderful experience, students say.

JT McNamee performed with the Clinton High Arrows Band and the Attaché Show Choir for three years before joining MC bands.

The 18-year-old Clinton resident is a percussionist. “I love MC’s hospitality and how friendly everybody is – that truly makes you feel at home,’’ McNamee says. He also makes time to hit the books as a business administration major.

Duncan Goff believes the academically strong university is a great place for aspiring musicians seeking to build the Blue & Gold’s marching band for years to come.

Prospective students interested in the Mississippi College marching band can reach Duncan Goff at dgoff@mc.edu or contact the university’s Music Department at 601-925-3440. Information about music programs is available at the department’s website music.mc.edu.

